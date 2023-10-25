Skip to Content
Before and after satellite images show destruction in Gaza

Published 7:56 PM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Israel has been at war with Hamas since October 7, after the Palestinian militant group launched surprise cross-border raids from Gaza.

In response, Israel has been launching airstrikes on Gaza, and there are fears the crisis could escalate further.

New satellite images released by Maxar show significant damage to sites across Gaza.

