India’s top court stops short of legalizing same-sex marriage in landmark LGBTQ ruling

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — In a landmark decision, India’s top court has ruled in favor of upholding the rights of the LGBTQ community, but stopped short of legally recognizing same-sex unions.

The ruling is a partial victory for LGBTQ Indians who have long campaigned to be recognized as equal citizens in the world’s largest democracy.

A five-judge constitution bench led by India’s chief justice delivered the much-anticipated verdict on Tuesday, an event that was streamed live by the Supreme Court as crowds gathered outside.

More than a dozen petitioners from the LGBTQ community had challenged the law that doesn’t allow them to legally marry.

The ruling is the culmination of a hard fought legal battle for equality in a country where homosexuality remains taboo.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

