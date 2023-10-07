Hamas captured ‘hostages and prisoners of war’ during assault on Israel, IDF says

By Paul P. Murphy, Abeer Salman and Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas captured a number of Israelis during its deadly attack on Israel on Saturday, the Israeli military said, as videos emerged of Israeli soldiers and civilians being taken away by fighters from the Palestinian militant group.

At least one Israeli soldier has been taken prisoner, a new video geolocated and authenticated by CNN shows.

Hamas fired rockets from Gaza and sent gunmen into Israeli territory, prompting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that the country is “at war.” At least 200 people in Israel were killed in the unprecedented attack, according to Israel’s emergency rescue service, Zaka, and at least 1,452 people have been wounded, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Saturday.

At least 232 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Saturday, with 1,697 injured, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The video, posted to Hamas’ official social media accounts, shows militants yank two clearly terrified and stunned soldiers out of a disabled tank. It’s unclear from the video how the tank was disabled, but Hamas has used drones to drop bombs onto Israeli tanks before.

One of the soldiers is then seen in a short snippet of video being kicked on the ground by the militants. In another clip, the soldier is seen lying motionless on the ground.

The second soldier is seen being led away by Hamas militants.

A third soldier – his face very bloody – is seen lying on the ground motionless near the tank track. CNN does not know the current whereabouts or status of the three soldiers.

A second video, taken afterward, shows a number of different armed men around the tank. The three soldiers are nowhere to be seen.

The armed men are then seen pulling a fourth Israeli soldier from the tank.

The soldier is motionless as he’s dragged down the side of the tank and onto the ground. The armed men are seen stomping on his body.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a statement on television that Israeli soldiers had been killed and captured, and that civilians were also kidnapped. He called any kidnapping a “war crime.”

“There are hostages and prisoners of war that Hamas took. There are also deaths among IDF soldiers. We don’t have an exact number yet – we are at war,” he said, describing any kidnapping as a “war crime.”

Hamas has not taken hostages in years. Until now, it was known to hold two civilians who crossed the border and were captured, as well as the bodies of two Israeli soldiers.

Gilad Shalit, a 19-year-old soldier, was captured in 2006 and kept for five years before his release as part of a swap that saw more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners freed.

CNN reached out to the Israeli Defense Forces about the second video, and the IDF declined to comment.

CNN has geolocated the video and can report that it was taken along the eastern Gaza border near the border wall.

Videos seem to show Israelis being taken captive

Hamas appears to have also taken Israelis captive in and near Gaza, videos geolocated by CNN appear to show.

In one of the videos, geolocated by CNN to the neighborhood of Shejaiya in Gaza, a barefoot woman is seen being pulled from the trunk of a Jeep by a gunman and then forced into the back seat of the car. Her face is bleeding, and her wrists appear to be cable-tied behind her back. The Jeep appears to have an IDF license plate, suggesting it may have been stolen and brought into Gaza.

A second video, which appears to show Hamas militants taking multiple Israelis captive, was geolocated by CNN to Be’eri in southern Israel, a village close to Gaza.

IDF says two ‘main focal points’

Hagari says Ofakim in the Negev and Beeri near the Gaza Strip are the “main focal points” where there are hostage situations.

“We are fighting in 22 locations,” he said without specifying further.

Hagari said that the IDF is getting ready for a ground incursion, and “all options are on the table.”

“Hundreds of thousands” of IDF army personnel would be called up, he said.

“A wide reserve mobilization has begun,” he said. “There are four divisions that we are immediately bringing down to Gaza; 31 regular battalions are already in Otef and the south. Tanks are also brought down to the Strip.”

“The main effort is to kill all the terrorists on the fence, all those who try to return to the Strip. First of all, we will deal with fire from the air, and then also with heavy ground tools.”

CNN’s Allegra Goodwin, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Denis Lapin contributed to this report.