Militants enter Israel from Gaza after woman killed in rocket barrage

By Ibrahim Dahman, Hadas Gold, Amir Tal, and Hande Atay Alam, CNN

Gaza (CNN) — Multiple militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured.

Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif released a recorded message, announcing operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and saying the Palestinian militant group “targeted the enemy positions, airports and military positions with 5,000 rockets.”

The IDF has warned Israelis who live near Gaza to stay in their homes.

One person died and at least three were injured when a barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza toward Israel Saturday morning, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said.

The rockets, which were witnessed by a CNN producer in Gaza, prompted sirens as far north as the Tel Aviv area, east to Beer Sheva, and many other locations in between.

A woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region died following the barrage, the MDA said.

Two other people in the Ashkelon area were lightly injured, the rescue service said, while a fourth person – a man in his 20s in Yavne – was moderately injured by shrapnel.

The rockets were fired at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning local time (11:30 p.m. ET), when most Israelis are likely to have been asleep.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are conducting security assessments at Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu’s office said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

