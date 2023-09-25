Ukraine claims commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was killed in Sevastopol attack

By Rob Picheta, Radina Gigova and Olga Voitovych, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine has claimed it killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, in one of Kyiv’s boldest attacks yet on the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in an update that Friday’s attack killed Viktor Sokolov along with 33 other officers.

“After the hit of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers were killed, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” the Ukrainians said Monday, adding that more than 100 other Russian servicemen were wounded.

CNN cannot independently confirm Ukraine’s claims about Solokov or the number of casualties. CNN has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Moscow has said that one serviceman is missing as a result of Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol.

Ukraine has increasingly been hitting strategic Russian targets in Crimea, the Black Sea region of southern Ukraine that has been occupied by Moscow since 2014.

Kyiv’s military said on Friday it had successfully targeted a Russian command post near Verkhniosadove, a few kilometers from Sevastopol. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that satellite imagery confirmed that Ukrainian forces “struck the 744th Communications Center of the Command of the Black Sea Fleet… as part of an apparent Ukrainian effort to target Black Sea Fleet facilities.”

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said Russia was using Crimea as a “logistics hub” and that “the ultimate goal, of course, is the de-occupation of Ukrainian Crimea.”

