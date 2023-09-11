‘We knew this day would come’: One of world’s most invasive species reaches Europe

By Katie Hunt, CNN

(CNN) — The red fire ant, one of the world’s most invasive species, has been found in Europe for the first time, according to a new study.

The imported ant, which has the scientific name Solenopsis invicta, is native to

South America but has spread throughout much of the United States, Mexico, the

Caribbean, China, and Australia over the past century.

These insects can be aggressive when disturbed and they have a painful

sting, which is irritating to the skin and can cause allergic reactions. The ant can

also damage crops and local ecosystems.

Researchers said they had identified 88 red fire ant nests spread over 5 hectares

near the city of Syracuse in Sicily, Italy.

“S. invicta is one of the worst invasive species. It can spread alarmingly quickly,”

said lead study author Mattia Menchetti, a researcher at the Institute of

Evolutionary Biology in Spain, in a statement.

“Finding this species in Italy was a big surprise, but we knew this day would

come,” Menchetti said.

While red fire ants had been discovered in imported products in Spain, Finland and

the Netherlands, a colony had never been confirmed before this study, the

authors said.

The colonies were found in a suburban area of Syracuse. It was unclear how or

when the fire ants got there. The researchers behind the study

believe the insects must have arrived at a transit point with lots of human

activity, such as the city’s port. Local people told the scientists that

ant stings had increased since 2019.

The study suggested that wind could have transported flying queen ants from

the northwest of Syracuse, where the commercial port is located.

Genetic analysis of the ants revealed that they had most likely spread from the United States or China, where Solenopsis invicta is also an invasive species.

The ants could soon spread all over Europe, the researchers warned, since

7% of the continent — including large urban areas like Barcelona, Rome, London

and Paris — has a climate that’s suitable for the species, according to a model made

by the study authors.

The study was published Monday in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Invasive species cost the world at least $423 billion every year as they drive

plant and animal extinctions, threaten food security and exacerbate

environmental catastrophes across the globe, according to a United Nations-

backed report released last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.