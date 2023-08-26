Aircraft ‘incident’ involving US defense personnel reported during military exercise in Australia

By Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — An aircraft ‘incident’ involving US defense personnel has taken place near the city of Darwin, Australia, officials have confirmed.

The incident took place mid-morning on Sunday local time on Melville Island, during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, said a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Defence.

The spokesman said at this moment the “focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved.”

No further information was provided about any possible casualties.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

