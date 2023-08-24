Moscow court extends WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s pre-trial detention, state media reports

By Sarah Dean

(CNN) — A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months, state media Russia 24 reported Thursday.

Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March following his arrest on espionage charges that he, the WSJ, and the US government vehemently deny.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

