Moscow court extends WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s pre-trial detention, state media reports

today at 12:43 AM
Published 12:59 AM

By Sarah Dean

(CNN) — A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months, state media Russia 24 reported Thursday.

Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March following his arrest on espionage charges that he, the WSJ, and the US government vehemently deny.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

