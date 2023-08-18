British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

By Peter Wilkinson and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — A British nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the hospital where she worked, making her the country’s worst baby serial killer in recent times.

Lucy Letby harmed babies in her care by injecting air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin, the court in Manchester heard.

She secretly attacked 13 babies on the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

Doctors at the hospital began to notice a steep rise in the number of babies who were dying or unexpectedly collapsing, the court in Manchester heard. When they could not find a medical explanation, police opened an investigation.

Pascale Jones of the CPS called Letby’s actions a “complete betrayal of the trust placed in her.”

“Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability,” she said.

“In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.”

