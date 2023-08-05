Former Pakistan PM Khan given three years in jail after guilty verdict in corruption trial

By Sophia Saifi and Azaz Syed, CNN

Islamabad (CNN) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty in a corruption trial, a verdict that disqualifies him from holding political office.

Khan was arrested at his home in Lahore after the court’s ruling, his PTI party said.

The trial relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

PTI said that an appeal on behalf of Khan has been lodged in the Supreme Court against the decision.

The former prime minister has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

Khan, 70, was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accusing it of colluding with senior military leaders to remove him from office and keep him locked out of politics.

In May, his arrest and brief detention on a separate case triggered violent clashes between his supporters and his police. Several senior party leaders were detained during the unrest.

Khan has also made allegations the government worked with the United States in a conspiracy to remove him from office, claims both parties rejected.

The army has previously rejected Khan’s claims it had anything to do with past purported attempts on his life.

The former international cricketer’s claims have struck a chord with a young population in a country where anger and disillusionment with the political and military establishment is being fueled by a rising cost-of-living crisis and anti-American sentiment is common.

The verdict means Khan will not be able to take part in elections due before the end of the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.