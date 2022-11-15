Russian missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

By Julia Kesaieva, Vasco Cotovio, Tim Lister and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Russian missile strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Tuesday, officials there said, and at least seven Ukrainian cities have been struck in what appeared to be the first major aerial attack since Moscow retreated from the key city of Kherson last week.

The barrage came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky outlined a 10-point plan for peace during a virtual speech to world leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Key points in the plan include the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine as multiple Russian cruise missiles targeted power infrastructure in several regions of the country, leaving the supply of electricity in a critical condition, according to senior Ukrainian officials.

In the capital, Kyiv, the city military administration said two explosions had been heard and instructed residents to remain in shelters. It said four missiles had been shot down.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko then said there had been a third strike. “Another hit in Pechersk district of Kyiv city. A high-rise building,” Klitschko said.

Further south in Mykolaiv, a regional military official, Vitalii Kim, warned of a third wave of strikes, while Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian missiles struck infrastructure in the northeastern region.

Reports from the city of Lviv in western Ukraine also say there have been several explosions in that city. It’s unclear whether they were missile impacts or the work of air defenses.

Maksym Kozatsky, head of Lviv’s region military administration, said on Telegram: “Everyone please stay in shelters. Air defense is working.”

Zelensky addresses G20

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky set out a proposal for ending the Russian invasion, according to a transcript shared by the Embassy of Ukraine in Indonesia on Tuesday.

The president’s peace plan has 10 steps including a path to nuclear safety, food security, a Special Tribunal for Russian war crimes, and a final peace treaty with Russia, according to the speech transcript.

He urged G20 leaders to use all of their power to “make Russia abandon nuclear threats” and implement a price cap on energy imported from Moscow.

Zelensky also called on Russia to stop bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

“Let Russia prove by its rejection of terror that it is really interested in the restoration of peace,” he said.

Moscow has been isolated at this year’s G20 summit as multiple Western leaders vowed not to have any contact with its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in attendance on behalf of the Kremlin.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Masrur Jamaluddin and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.