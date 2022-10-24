NASA kicks off independent UFO study

By Katie Hunt, Ashley Strickland and Jackie Wattles, CNN

Officials at NASA selected a team of 16 scientists and experts who will delve into the mysteries surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena — more popularly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs. The independent study kicked off Monday.

The group will include experts across numerous disciplines — including astrobiology, data science, oceanography, genetics, policy and planetary science — as well as retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, a former fighter pilot and test pilot and retired US Navy captain.

The space agency, which first announced it was forming the group in June, previously revealed that the team would be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City. ​​

The new group won’t necessarily seek to determine exactly what the UAPs, which have been seen moving through restricted military airspace over the past several decades, are. Rather, the team will look to hash out exactly how it’s best for NASA to approach further study of the phenomenon.

The space agency has already noted that the limited number of observations of UAPs has made it difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events.

“Without access to an extensive set of data, it is nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation, thus the focus of the study is to inform NASA what possible data could be collected in the future to scientifically discern the nature of UAP,” according to a NASA news release.

There have been several studies of UAPs carried out by various arms of the US government, including a Pentagon report that was declassified in June 2021, though none have given the public a clear answer about what the UAPs could be. Officials at NASA have been thinking about how to study UAPs in a formal way for a long time, but they wanted to ensure that they approached it in the right way, said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, in June.

This study, expected to last about nine months, will also be entirely unclassified and within the public domain.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” Zurbuchen said in a Friday statement. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”

Specifically, the team will look for data on “events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena — from a scientific perspective,” the agency said.

Unidentified aerial phenomena are of interest, NASA said, from a security and safety perspective. There was no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin, NASA emphasized during the initial announcement in June.

The search for life

The space agency has long been tasked with finding life elsewhere, which is why astrobiology programs are part of its focus. The Mars Perseverance rover is currently searching for signs of ancient life that may have once existed on the red planet while future missions are being developed to seek signs of life on ocean worlds in our solar system.

The agency will approach the UAP study like it would any other scientific study, taking a field that is poor in data and making it worthy of scientific investigation and analysis.

“There’s many times where something that looked almost magical turned out to be a new scientific effect,” Zurbuchen said in June.

Given the national security and air safety issues that have been raised with UAPs, scientists want to look at the observations and establish if these are natural or need to be explained otherwise.

Talking about UAPs in a traditional science environment may be looked down on or regarded as something not related to science, but Zurbuchen has said he “vehemently opposes that.”

“I really believe that the quality of science is not only measured by the outputs that come behind it, but also the questions we’re willing to tackle with science,” he said earlier this year.

Like NASA’s other standard grant review panels, the budget estimated for this project is between tens of thousands of dollars and no more than $100,000, said Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

From the outset, it’s difficult to anticipate what the study will reveal. “We should be open to the idea that we’re looking at several different phenomena,” Spergel said earlier this year.

“I think we have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility,” Spergel said. “I’ve spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you, we don’t know what makes up 95% of the universe. So there are things we don’t understand. I hope this study moves us forward to understand these phenomena better. But at the end of the day, we may conclude that we still don’t understand many aspects of them and perhaps have a road map on how to make progress.”

