Artemis I rocket to roll back inside as storm delays next launch attempt

Officials at NASA announced Monday that the space agency is rolling back the massive Artemis mega moon rocket to its hangar, called the Vehicle Assembly Building, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

The move delays the next launch attempt for the Artemis I mission for at least a few weeks. The setback would likely push a next launch attempt into November, though late October could potentially still be an option for the highly anticipated launch.

“Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area,” NASA noted on its Artemis blog.

The rocket is scheduled to make the 4.5-mile (7.2-kilometer) slow trek back to the maintenance building starting at 11 p.m. ET on Monday.

“The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system. The time of first motion also is based on the best predicted conditions for rollback to meet weather criteria for the move,” NASA said.

