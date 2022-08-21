Tyson Fury says his cousin was stabbed to death, calls for measures to deter ‘knife crime’

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

British boxing champion Tyson Fury said his cousin was stabbed to death Sunday as he called on the UK government to take steps to curb knife crimes.

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives,” Fury said on social media. “This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons.”

Police in Manchester, England, identified Rico Burton, 31, as the stabbing victim and said two men had been arrested in the case in a news release.

The stabbing occurred at around 3 a.m. Sunday outside a nightclub at Goose Green, a neighborhood in Altrincham in the greater Manchester area, police said in the release.

“On arrival we found two males, a 17-year-old and a 31-year-old, with stab wounds. They were receiving first aid from members of the public before officers and paramedics managed the scene. Both males were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where tragically the 31-year-old man passed away,” the release said.

A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and a 20-year-old male was arrested later, police said, adding both remain in custody.

“We have increased police patrols in the area and tackling knife crime remains a priority for Greater Manchester Police – the devastating effects of which have been demonstrated today,” the police release said. The statement did not refer to Fury’s comments.

The British government has tried for years to reduce knife crime, which has been described a national crisis.

The government Office for National Statistics reported that 49,000 crimes involving knives or sharp objects occurred in England and Wales from March 2021 to March 2022, a 10% increase from the previous year. That’s still lower than the 55,000 knife crimes reported between March 2019 to March 2020.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, said he was going to retire from professional boxing after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London last April.

