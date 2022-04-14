NASA’s Artemis mega moon rocket’s crucial test is underway

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The third attempt at a final prelaunch test for NASA’s Artemis I mega moon rocket is underway.

The mission team is fueling the 322-foot-tall (98-meter-tall) Artemis I rocket stack, including NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, albeit with some delays.

If you’re watching the live view of the rocket, you may see venting during this fueling process.

The crucial test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, simulates every stage of launch without the rocket actually leaving the launchpad. This includes loading propellant, going through a full countdown simulating launch, resetting the countdown clock and draining the rocket tanks.

The process has been adjusted in response to an issue encountered over the weekend during preparations for this attempt.

“Any new rocket that comes forward in a new program like this kind of goes through these updates and understanding how the rocket is performing,” said Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development at NASA Headquarters, during a news conference Monday. “And that’s the type of thing that we’re going through right now.”

The expected time for the two countdowns to begin is 3:57 p.m. ET, but that could change due to delays.

A modified test

The issue engineers identified over the weekend is a malfunctioning helium check valve. Helium is used to purge the engine before loading supercold propellant — the wet in wet dress rehearsal — during fueling. Check valves allow gas or liquid to flow in one direction to prevent backflow. In this case, the part that isn’t working is about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long and keeps helium from flowing back out of the rocket.

The valve is difficult to reach while the rocket sits on the launchpad, but it can be replaced or fixed after the run-through is complete. The modified version of the wet dress rehearsal is still necessary, however, to ensure the safety of the rocket’s flight hardware.

The modified test will take the strain off of the valve and the upper rocket stage with minimal propellant operations. Previously, the team had planned to fully fuel the core and upper stages of the rocket, but the valve issue prevents that step from taking place during this test. Assessments will be made to see whether further tests are needed.

The rocket and spacecraft were powered up Wednesday night, and the team conducted a meeting at 6 a.m. ET Thursday to assess the weather and review the status of operations. The team extended a hold, which was expected to last an hour and a half to two hours, after experiencing “an issue with an outage at an off-site vendor of gaseous nitrogen used inside the rocket before propellant loading,” according to an update from NASA officials. This issue is similar to one experienced during a previous attempt on April 4.

The gaseous nitrogen is used to purge oxygen from the rocket prior to fueling, and it’s a safety measure. The team was able to reestablish the supply of gaseous nitrogen and begin fueling after 8 a.m. ET.

Fueling begins with chilling liquid oxygen lines for the core stage of the rocket. Then, liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fill the core stage through these lines, getting topped off and replenished as some of the supercold propellant boils off, according to the agency. The team will chill propellant lines for the rocket’s upper stage as well, but not release any propellant due to the existing valve issue.

The Artemis rocket core stage can hold 198,000 gallons (900,126 liters) of liquid oxygen that is cooled to negative 297 degrees Fahrenheit (negative 182 degrees Celsius). A total of 537,000 gallons of propellant will be loaded into the rocket today.

Loading of the liquid oxygen was temporarily halted because temperature readings of the propellant showed it was warmer than expected, but the process has now resumed, according to an update from the agency.

Learning valuable lessons

Once this test is complete, the Artemis I rocket will be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at the space center.

The previous attempts at the wet dress rehearsal have already provided valuable insight, officials said, even as the team has worked through various issues.

“We have completed a lot of the test requirements that we needed to get out of wet dress activity,” Whitmeyer said. “We have a few more that we’re going to get to on Thursday. The mega moon rocket is in great shape and we’re treating it very carefully.”

While the exact issues identified during the test attempts weren’t anticipated, it’s part of the process when testing out a new rocket.

“I can say that these will probably not be the last challenges we’ll encounter,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager at NASA Headquarters, during the conference. “But I’m confident that we have the right team in place and the ability to rally around those problems and overcome them is something that that we take pride in.”

The results of the wet dress rehearsal will determine when the uncrewed Artemis I will launch on a mission that goes beyond the moon and returns to Earth. This mission will kick off NASA’s Artemis program, which is expected to return humans to the moon and land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.

The current launch window possibilities include June 6 through June 16, June 29 through July 17 and July 26 through August 9, Sarafin said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.