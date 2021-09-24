CNN - World

By Rachael Scott, CNN

Marines’ gesture moves a woman to tears, Nicole Richie’s birthday celebration got hotter than expected, and a “very well behaved” pup interrupts a reporter’s live shot. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

‘The most American thing ever’

A group of Marines came to the aid of a woman and others stranded in their car during a flash flood. A TikTok capturing their gesture went viral, but when asked about the rescue, a Marine said it’s just about doing the right thing when no one is looking.

A lit party

Happy birthday turns hairy as Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair ablaze blowing out candles. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Stunning video from volcano’s major eruption

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island erupted on September 19 and left stunning scenes of lava flowing through streets and damaging homes. Authorities say the volcano is expected to continue to spew lava in “the coming days.”

Dog steals the morning show

“She’s very well behaved” were a BBC weather reporter’s famous last words before a guide dog in training caused to her face-plant live on the air.

Taking center stage

Contestant Wendy Moten, who has sung backup for stars including Julio Iglesias and Faith Hill, wowed judges with her performance on the season premiere of “The Voice.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.