CNN - World

By Amy Wray, CNN

Celebrities hit the red carpet at the Met Gala, Miley Cyrus performs with Metallica and a “megapod” of whales surfaces in Australia. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Strike a pose

After a brief hiatus from the pandemic, this year’s Met Gala returned better than ever with an ode to American fashion. If you missed the highlights, CNN’s Hala Gorani and Richard Quest broke down some of the best — and worst — looks from the star-studded night.

Rock revival

Miley Cyrus joined Metallica for a performance of their hit, “Nothing Else Matters,” on “The Howard Stern Show” to celebrate their recently remastered “The Black Album.” During an interview with the band, Cyrus candidly shared that covering the song was her “love letter to music.”

Nature calls

Coldplay singer Chris Martin was midway through an acoustic performance of the band’s song, “Yellow,” on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when Clarkson’s son hilariously interjected he needed a bathroom break. When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go!

Surprise cameo

Comedian Will Ferrell harmonized with actor Ryan Reynolds for their version of a viral TikTok challenge inspired by MIKA’s song, “Grace Kelly.” Reynolds and Ferrell are currently filming a holiday movie together called, “Spirited.”

Feeding frenzy

A “megapod” of about 100 humpback whales was caught on camera off the coast of Australia near Bermagui in New South Wales. This is believed to be the second time a mass aggregation of whales has been spotted in Australia’s waters, Simon Millar of Sapphire Coastal Adventures said. Read more about the event here.

