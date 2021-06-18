CNN - World

By Amy Wray, CNN

Joe Jonas crashes a SoulCycle class, Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Coca-Cola and Stephen Colbert welcomes back a live audience. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Time-lapse triumph

Using a pre-fab, modular design, a developer constructed a 10-story apartment building in 28 hours and 45 minutes in Changsha, China.

SoulCycle surprise

Members of a spin class in Atlanta were shocked when Joe Jonas crashed their “Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction” themed ride. Although the class was booked solid, the instructor found space for Jonas on the podium.

Water you doing?

At a Euro 2020 championship press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo hid two Coca-Cola bottles from eyesight and encouraged people to drink more water. CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports on how the viral moment was received on social media and Coca-Cola’s response.

Ditch the laugh track

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert joked he installed “remember how to applaud” signs to welcome back a live studio audience for the first time in 15 months since the start of the pandemic.

“House of horrors”

A house in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was allegedly so badly trashed by a former tenant that its listing agent describes it as a “house of horrors.” CNN affiliate KMGH takes us inside.