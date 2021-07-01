‘The Mud Just Took Over My Car’: Colorado Woman Recalls Getting Caught In I-70 Mudslide

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Chavira

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado Springs woman says she had to floor it to get through a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon on Sunday. April Lavely-Robinson spoke with CBS affiliate KKTV about the ordeal.

“I still can’t explain it. I got a cold feeling on my arm right before the impact happened. I felt like something was wrong,” said Lavely-Robinson. “It was a split second later, the mud just took over my car.”

Lavely-Robinson was coming back home from Utah.

“It was completely covered in mud. You could see how the mud had gone completely over the top of my car,” she said. “I started seeing that I was going towards the guard rail. At this point I was bracing for impact because there were tons of drivers behind me and I was really afraid that I was going to be hit from one of them behind me,” she said.

“I went over to boulders that were coming down the mountain.”

Lavely-Robinson says she saw the mud wash over cars behind her via her rearview mirror.

Interstate 70 has been closed each day for various periods of time since Saturday because of mudslides. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar can’t handle the amount of rain the region has been getting.

They warned drivers to be aware of recurring closures as more rain was expected.

No one was reportedly hurt in any of the slides.

