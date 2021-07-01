Suspect accused of ambushing Atlanta police officers identified

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police officer who was shot after responding to a shots fired call at an apartment building on Peachtree Street NE, is alert and talking with police and family at Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to police, two APD officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Solace on Peachtree Apartments. The officers were immediately approached with gunfire, as soon as the elevator door opened on the 8th floor of the building.

That is where both the officer and 29-year-olod Joseph Lee Humbles were shot. Identities of the officers involved are not being released at this time, according to police. Humbles died as a result of his injuries.

We do know the officer is a 2-year veteran of the force and is heavily sedated in the hospital. The officer spoke with APD Chief Rodney Bryant just before 6 p.m. from his hospital bed. Bryant told the media the officer was coherent and understood what was going on.

The victim in the shooting police were initially responding to was transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time, but police say he is stable.

Another officer was injured during the incident, but Chief Bryant said that officer was injured in a traffic crash while responding to the shooting. We do not know the condition of that officer at this time.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke at the news conference, and commended the Atlanta Police for their bravery.

“While so many of us run from danger, our officers run into danger,” Mayor Lance Bottoms said. “The courage that was displayed, really I don’t have the words to describe.”

Authorities told CBS46 News that the officer was shot in the cheek, and the the bullet is lodged in his spine. They also added that he will not be paralyzed luckily.

