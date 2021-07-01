Firefighters pull toddler’s body out of the Chattahoochee; investigation ongoing

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Cobb County firefighters pulled the body of a young child out of the Chattahoochee River Thursday morning.

The toddler’s body was pulled from the river near the Paces Mill rec area, near the overpass of Cobb Parkway.

A CBS46 crew was with the firefighters when they made the discovery. They were preparing to work on a story about water safety. The Cobb County firefighters had launched their boat and were preparing to shoot the story when they made the discovery.

Cobb County police were called out and detectives got to work combing the area for evidence. Police said it appears the child had been in the water for a few days. They will now work to identify the child and figure out what happened.

“At this point we don’t know exactly where the child was put into water or fell into the water or how this happened,” said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

The river moves quickly so it’s unclear if the child entered the water in Cobb County or in another jurisdiction and floated down to the area where the body was found.

Investigators will look into any reports of missing children in the area.

