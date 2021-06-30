St. Charles County kennel being investigated after puppy dies just days after being boarded

CNN - Regional

By KIM ST. ONGE

ST CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Charles County Animal Control is now involved in an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old golden retriever, George. George’s owners have hired an attorney and believe the kennel where they boarded their dog is to blame for his death.

“We only had him for three months, but he knew that we were his family,” said Jona Baldwin, George’s owner.

Baldwin said she and her family dropped George off at Westinn Kennels in Dardenne Prairie ahead of their vacation in Gulf Shores. When her husband picked George up, she said the kennel told them he threw up at lunch and had been a little sleepy since then.

“He was just skin and bones and he threw up, he vomited all over the truck on the way home.” said Baldwin.

They rushed George to the vet, then an animal hospital. Veterinary Specialty Services’ report noted George was “weak” and “unable to rise” and there was “concern for serious pneumonia.”

“They said this had been progressing for several days and it would have been impossible to not see,” said Baldwin.

George was in the hospital for about five days on oxygen.

“He passed away about an hour and a half to two hours later after he came home in my husband’s arms,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she understand things can happen, especially since her dog was a puppy. She is more frustrated that she wasn’t called about it and feels like the kennel has given her the runaround ever since.

“All I want to do is find out what happened to George. I want to find out what’s going on,” said Kevin West, owner of Westinn Kennels.

West said George did not show any signs of illness until the last day while he was in the kennel’s care. He said he’s been getting death threats after Baldwin’s Facebook post about George went viral.

“There’s nothing I have to hide. Why I haven’t been around is because of the threats. Why I don’t answer things is because of the threats,” said West.

West said every dog’s food and water intake is tracked daily. If a dog gets sick or has something happen that is a non-emergency, there is a six-hour observation period. If the symptoms don’t improve by then, the owners are called. If it’s an emergency, the dog is taken to the vet. Kathy Miller said that is not what happened when she dropped off her three dogs at Westinn Kennels in May.

“They were all happy and playful when we dropped them off and when we picked them up, especially our older dog was lethargic, wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t drink,” said Miller.

One dog, she said, was diagnosed with kidney failure after leaving Westinn Kennels and is still receiving IV fluids at home.

“We don’t wake up and work seven days a week and spend 17 hours a day taking care of people’s animals just to neglect them, it’s just insane,” said West.

A peaceful protest supporting George is planned for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Westinn Kennel’s Wentzville location.

