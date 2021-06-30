Iowa group runs 62 miles, raises $18K for Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — A group of runners are presenting a check Wednesday for more than $18,000 to the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund.

The five men raised the money in May. They raised the money by running a 100k from Kinnick Stadium to Davenport. That’s 62 miles.

They called it “Wave Across Iowa.” The group is presenting the check to Mollie Tibbetts’ mother and the staff of the University of Iowa Department of Psychiatry in Iowa City Wednesday.

The memorial fund was established in 2018 after her murder. It benefits Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

