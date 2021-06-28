Truman Presidential Library reopens after $29 million transformation

CNN - Regional

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Tickets for the transformed Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum go on sale Monday.

It reopens Friday after being closed for nearly two years. The library has undergone a $29 million renovation. This is the library’s first major renovation in more than 20 years and the largest since the museum opened its doors in 1957.

Advance reservations are required. General admission is $12. Click here to purchase tickets. Current hours are 9–3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.

One of only 15 presidential libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, the library closed in July 2019 for the renovation; the pandemic extended the renovation process.

