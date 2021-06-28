Large piece of glass falls on man at mall

CNN - Regional

By David Baker

Click here for updates on this story

GLENDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A man is in the hospital after a huge piece of glass fell from the ceiling of Arrowhead Towne Center on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the laminated decorative glass initially broke and just had cracks in it. Mall security was down below and tried to keep people away from the area. Apparently, some people were still walking under it. That’s when a large piece fell and landed on the man. Video from Nestor Caro shows a trail of blood with a crowd surrounding the victim. Firefighters said he had several cuts and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He’s in stable condition.

First responders also checked out two other people. One was suffering emotionally because of what they saw, while the other feared they swallowed some glass. Both were OK and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The piece of glass fell about three stories. It’s unclear what caused it to crack.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.