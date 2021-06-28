‘Buddy,’ the recaptured beefalo, has a new love at FL sanctuary

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

GAINESVILLE, Florida (WFSB) — Connecticut’s infamous beefalo has a new family and love could be in the air.

Buddy, who spent months on the lam in the Plymouth area starting last summer, has been living it up at a sanctuary in Gainesville, FL.

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary posted an update on Sunday which said Buddy seemed to have settled in with a new family, including a female named Eleanor.

The sanctuary said Buddy appears to be particularly taken with Eleanor, who even allowed him to babysit her daughter Daisy.

Eleanor seems to return the sentiment.

The sanctuary also said that Buddy has become a local celebrity down there.

Buddy escaped from a farm in Plymouth last August and despite the efforts of police and animal experts, eluded capture. He was finally corralled in April after spending the entire winter on his own.

