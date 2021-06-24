Social media posts ‘celebrating,’ ‘vowing revenge’ after 14-year-old killed, pastor says
By KYW Staff
WILMINGTON, Delaware (KYW) — The teen gun violence epidemic is also hitting Wilmington. Fourteen-year-old Christopher Smith was shot and killed Tuesday night on the 500 block of West 35th Street.
Eyewitness News caught up with a pastor who knew Christopher. He is deeply disturbed by what he found on social media about Christopher’s death.
“I got five calls from young people who directed me to the internet or directed me to Facebook and Instagram, where there were celebrations of young people, as young as 13, 14, 15 years old, celebrating his death and then there were those who were vowing revenge,” Pastor Derrick Johnson said.
Johnson believes “gang violence culture” is leading to this wave of violence.
Police have not made any arrests yet.
Your damn right it is gang culture. It is black and it is Hispanic. And it is being labeled ‘gun violence’…like controlling guns will have any effect whatsoever. Major news outlets recently stopped mentioning race of victims of the shooting the last couple of months. Obviously, it does not fit the preferred narrative. Do I ‘blame’ it on race? Of course not. BUT, when a culture puts Blacks and Hispanics into situations of financial hopelessness, what the hell do leaders THINK will happen? Crime, violence and evil. Masks and rules and daycare and free lunches do not even help the TIP of the iceberg. As 1% of America gets wealthier, the bottom 50% are suffering more each day. It is disgusting. And personally I think it COULD lead to class warfare. Violent. Revolution is what happens when people are oppressed. Look at history. Not the feel good crap normally taught to American children by educators only interested in training philosophically stupid workers. I am hoping the country can turn around. It will not be big media who helps do it. Their owners are the very oppressors.