Dad in custody after allegedly shooting son 5 times

By Catherine Catoura, Lauren Sennet

Catherine Catoura, Lauren Sennet (WGCL) — UPDATE: Authorities have identified the father and son involved in Monday night’s shooting in Newnan.

The father is now in custody and has been identified as Steve Richard Smith, 48.

Isaiah Malik Smith, 27, is the son who sustained five gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment at Grady Hospital.

Police have confirmed with CBS46 News the father and son were involved in a domestic situation at their residence when the father shot his son multiple times.

NPD initially responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m. but had to call in backup surrounding county SWAT teams who worked together to apprehend Smith.

The father was arrested around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities say during the arrest Smith did receive an injury to his left leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation and the father is charged with aggravated assault, say, officials.

UPDATE: A police spokesperson said the suspect is in custody. A CBS46 photographer was at the scene when there was a flash bang. There is no word on the suspect’s condition.

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are working a scene after a man barricaded himself inside a Newnan home following a shooting that sent his son to the hospital.

The Newnan Police Department was called to a home in Stonebridge Crossing after a person shot call Monday night.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located the male victim who appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say his father is believed to be the shooter. They also believe the incident was a domestic situation. According to NPD, the father is still barricaded inside the home. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on the developing story.

