Nude homeless man suspected of killing family’s pet birds

CNN - Regional

By Amy Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A nude homeless man was taken into custody after being captured on home surveillance video breaking into a Bel Air home, and allegedly killing the family’s pet birds.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Casiano Road, according to Los Angeles police.

Police say Kiyan was able to gain access into the home after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car.

Video shows the man walking around the backyard, including in the pool, while naked. Footage inside the home shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a towel while roaming in the kitchen, living and dining rooms.

Homeowner Mat Sabz was upstairs getting dressed when he received a phone call from his wife telling him there was an intruder in the house.

Moments later, surveillance camera captured a frightening face-to-face encounter.

The intruder begins walking up the stairs.

“I went to the room, closed the door. I didn’t know what else to do, so I went to the balcony,” Sabz said. “I opened the balcony. I jumped out of the balcony to my car barefoot. I ran and called the police.”

Sabz’s wife was not at home, but she was able to watch what was happening on security camera video. He said his wife was able to communicate through the Ring camera and warn the man she was going to alert police.

Cameras also captured as the man pulled the family’s two pet parakeets out of a cage and killed them.

“He went to the birdcage and violently grabbed our kids’ birds and threw them on the floor and stomped on them,” Sabz said.

“My kids were the one who found their dead birds with broken neck inside the house,” the homeowner told Eyewitness News.

Minutes later, guards from a private security company arrived. LAPD officers then took the man into custody.

Sabz’s two children, both under the age of 5, were not at home during the ordeal, but they have lost their pets.

“It was extremely traumatizing for the kids and for us,” Sabz said.

Kiyan is facing burglary charges and animal cruelty, according to LAPD.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.