40 years ago: Wayne Williams arrested in connection to Atlanta Child Murders

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — June 21 marks 40 years since Wayne Williams was arrested in connection to a series of murders between July 1979 and May 1981, better known as the Atlanta Child Murders.

Williams, who was only convicted of the murders of two adults, was linked to a number of the child murders, but was never tried in any of those cases.

Over nearly two years, at least 28 people were killed, including more than 20 children.

Williams maintains his innocence and a group of advocates have pushed for Williams’ freedom from his two life sentences he is currently serving.

In 2019, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office announced they would re-examine the murders.

There have yet to be any updates from authorities from the retesting of evidence and Williams remains in prison.

