Coast Guard rescues injured hiker

SADDLE MOUNTAIN, Oregon (KPTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman near the top of Saddle Mountain on Friday evening after she suffered a broken ankle.

The Coast Guard said it received a request to assist with the rescue from Seaside police dispatch. A Hamlet Fire and Rescue team had responded to the scene, but determined it was unsafe to reach the woman on foot and requested Coast Guard helicopter assistance.

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived just before 6 p.m. A rescue swimmer conducted a hoist and evacuated the woman in the helicopter just before 7 p.m.

The woman was taken to the Columbia River Coast Guard station and treated for shock and a broken ankle while en route to the hospital.

The Coast Guard urges mariners, hikers and anyone venturing to remote areas to have reliable means of communication to reach first responders.

