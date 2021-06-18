Small mistake leads to $1.7 million repair bill for water treatment plant

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A construction oversight caused a mess and resulted in costly repairs at Asheville’s water treatment plant in Mills River.

A city report said a hatch was left open during construction at the plant, then heavy rain moved in and flooded a portion of the facility.

Some of the equipment was damaged and will need to be replaced.

The price tag for the repairs is $1.7 million.

