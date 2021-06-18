Sheriff issues safety alert after 4 incidents on trail

CNN - Regional

By Mark Stevens

SHOREWOOD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Four incidents on the Oak Leaf Trail near Lincoln and Estabrook parks have police on high alert.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three lewd incidents and a sexual assault.

In one incident, a man ran up behind a woman, knocked her down, but she was able to fight him off.

Now, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies will have an increased presence in the parks.

“I usually will go mid-afternoon, sometimes in the early evening, the evening is a little more busy so that helps me feel more safe,” said Carla Dulberger.

She walks the Oak Leaf Trail a few times a week. She said the current safety warning worries her.

“It’s usually single women, so I wouldn’t go by myself, I wouldn’t walk around by myself normally,” said Dulberger.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported a sexual assault.

They’re looking for a white suspect with a beard and light brown to blonde hair.

The sheriff’s office said it’s also investigating three other incidents of someone acting in a sexually offensive manner.

“This really ticks me off, go see a psychiatrist, get some help, get off the streets but don’t bother people on our trail,” said Milwaukee County 3rd District Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman.

He said the county is taking these incidents seriously.

“You’re going to be arrested, you’ll be in jail,” said Wasserman.

The sheriff’s office said it’s stepping up patrols in the area. Captain Paul Thompson suggested joggers keep an eye on their surroundings and don’t go alone.

“In the parks or on these trails, I suggest you walk with someone, use the buddy system. If you don’t have a person to go with you, I suggest you have a pet, walk your pet,” said Thompson.

That’s advice Dulberger follows. She takes her 70-pound dog with her.

“So that definitely helps me to feel safe,” said Dulberger.

The sheriff’s office also said if you’re out on a trail, to keep your music in one ear only.

That way you can hear what’s going on around you as well.

