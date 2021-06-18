Daycare worker accused of abusing four different children

CNN - Regional

By Nick Sloan, Betsy Webster

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A now former daycare employee in Johnson County is accused of hundreds of instances of abuse.

Rachel Beth Schrader has been charged with four counts of child abuse. According to a charging affidavit, the footage showed her physically abusing four different children at the day care, all of them under the age of one.

Examples cited include throwing a child to the floor onto his face, kicking a child in the chest, causing him to fall back on his head, and kicking a child in the head.

That’s just three of several incidents described.

The document indicates the daycare called police after seeing an injury on a child two days earlier.

When police investigators reviewed video in the room where she worked, the court document says, they observed approximately 170 instances of abuse between Mar. 2 and Mar. 26.

It says when she was interviewed by law enforcement, she acknowledged “losing her patience” on Mar. 26, but said that was the only time.

