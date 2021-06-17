UFO – Unidentified Floating Object – mystery solved

CNN - Regional

By Alex Howard

SANIBEL, Florida (WBBH) — An unidentified floating object spotted off the coast of Captiva Island left beachgoers puzzled this week.

NBC2 first reported the story Tuesday and reached out to a number of organizations and not a single one knew what it was doing in the gulf.

After the first story aired, dozens of comments came pouring in online from people who either saw that ship or know what it is. That’s ultimately what led to the answer that the ship was one of two passing right off our coast.

When Becky Beatty from Naples first saw the story on Tuesday, she recognized it instantly.

“I thought I know what that is all about!” Beatty said.

That’s because while fishing off of Marco Island Thursday, she spotted one that looked identical: The Northstar Voyager – in transit from Louisiana to New Jersey to work on a wind farm project.

“They were very nice, there was five of them we talked to. First thing they asked us, do we have any peanut butter? I said no but I have crackers!” Beatty said.

That wasn’t the only offshore supply ship spotted in the area. The one headed north from Sanibel spotted Friday was the Brazos, coming from a similar project in New York.

The massive, slow-moving ships cannot traverse rough seas, so they have to hug the coast on their way around Florida, officials said.

“It was about five to seven miles out. But they were waiting for the seas to calm down. They had to go around Key West.” Beatty added.

