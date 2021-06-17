Sheriff: Man attempted to evade deputies by climbing up tree

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

LINN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 31-year-old man attempted to evade deputies by running into a field and climbing up a tree on Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call on Tuesday about Nicholas Adam Ames, 31, causing a disturbance near Sweet Home. He was reported to have left the area in a green Mustang. Deputies kept an eye out for Ames during their regular patrols.

At about 2:18 p.m., deputies located him on Rock Hill Road, south of Lebanon. Deputies performed a traffic stop and Ames stopped the vehicle. Ames then got out of the vehicle, ran through a farm field and into a grove of trees. After three hours of searching for Ames, the sheriff’s office said deputies located him high in a tree.

The sheriff’s office said Ames refused to come down at first but a deputy, who is trained in crisis negotiations, was able to talk him into cooperating and he was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to multiple calls within the last few days where Ames was a suspect in assaulting people, violating restraining orders, and causing other disturbances. Ames was booked into the Linn County Jail on two counts of violating a restraining order, two counts of reckless driving, elude on foot, elude in vehicle, and violating a release agreement.

Ames was reportedly involved in a similar incident in March when he attempted to evade deputies by driving through a farm field after suspected of theft. The sheriff’s office said Ames was uncooperative and ignored instructions as he acted like he had a firearm. He was ultimately taken into custody after a lengthy negotiation.

