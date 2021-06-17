Police: Couple asks woman for help feeding kids, then steals $16,000

CNN - Regional

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — They say no good deed goes unpunished.

Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousand of dollars in cash from a stranger who offered to help them feed their family.

It happened around 2 p.m. on May 27 near Park Hill Avenue and Palma Drive on Staten Island.

Police said the suspects told the woman they need help feeding their children, who were also with them. The woman then invited them into her apartment to give them food.

The suspects allegedly stole $16,000 in cash, and fled the scene in a large white SUV.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

