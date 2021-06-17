Man facing animal cruelty charges says he’s adopted more dogs

CNN - Regional

By Kimberly King

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Rosman man, who faces dozens of animal cruelty charges after more than 50 animals were seized from his property, says he’s adopted more dogs since his arrest.

Rob Haas told a News 13 reporter on Wednesday that the 43 misdemeanor and felony charges of animal cruelty he faces will all be proven false.

Haas, who has a court hearing Thursday, was arrested in March after investigators seized 41 dogs and 12 exotic birds from his property.

Court documents from the case say inspectors had received numerous animal cruelty complaints about Haas and the alleged inhumane treatment of his animals. In an animal control document titled “Facts to Establish Probable Cause,” inspectors wrote that on February 11, animal control officers found “multiple dead birds and dogs” within the “curtilage of the property (Haas’).” The document went on to say that on subsequent visits, “animals have been seized and/or euthanized due to rampant contagious disease.”

Haas said a condition of his release from jail on an unsecured bond was that he surrender any animals he had at his house.

His arrest was last month. But since that time, Haas has been adopting more dogs that he showed to News 13 on Wednesday.

Haas said he’s taking good care of the animals — a total of 11 he said he’s brought in the house. He said the animals provide him comfort as he has no family nearby.

The three dogs Haas brought out to show News 13 were in good condition, but neighbors are concerned a cycle of deterioration will happen within months.

“I’ve counted numerous dogs that have been carried out of there dead,” said James Aiken, who lives about 30 feet from Haas. “Dogs were brought out where you can see all of their ribs, so malnourished. I feel law enforcement needs to do more. I also feel Transylvania County Council need to get together and pass more stringent laws against things that go on with animals and the number of animals you’re allowed to have.”

Neighbor James Lance said a small dog that one of his relatives gave Haas years ago was mauled by other dogs on Haas’ property. He also said dogs regularly get out of Haas’ property, and one tried to attack him and his cat.

“It turned on me, and I had my pistol,” recalled Lance, who said he didn’t shoot the dog.

Lance also thinks more needs to be done, especially given the fact Haas has been adopting more dogs.

