Friends of 15-year-old Christian Redinger, who was fatally shot, say they’ll never forget the joy he brought everyone

CNN - Regional

By Amy Wadas

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends are remembering Christian Redinger, a 15-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

“It was some type of ambush. I know it wasn’t a drive-by because they hopped out of the car,” said the victim’s best friend, who didn’t want to be identified. The loss of his friend, he told KDKA, is gut-wrenching.

“It should’ve never happened. He didn’t deserve it. He’s a little kid,” he added.

Police said the shooting happened on Creedmoor Avenue in Brookline around 11 p.m. on Monday.

When medics arrived on the scene, they found Redinger on the sidewalk not breathing. Redinger’s best friend’s mother, who also didn’t want to be identified, said she saw the boy just minutes before he was killed.

“He was sitting on the porch with his sister and my son and he saw a kid. They get into beefs, I should say. He saw the kid walk across the street and took off running,” she said. “As soon as he got up the hill and turned the corner, it sounded like firecrackers going off.”

Witnesses said three to four people came out of nowhere. They said some emerged from in between two homes and others from a car that was parked nearby. They said home surveillance cameras caught it all. However, that video is not being made public at this point.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Public Schools said Redinger just finished eighth grade at Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center in Homewood. His dad, who didn’t want to go on camera, told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that his son worked hard to get his grades up.

Friends said they’ll never forget the joy he brought to their lives.

“The whole time I knew this kid, he was either making someone laugh or was smiling,” said Redinger’s best friend. “He will be missed by a lot of people. I send my condolences to his family. I love you guys. And Christian, hopefully, one day I’ll see you again.”

Redinger’s dad said they’re in the process of planning a balloon release.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re being asked to call Pittsburgh police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.