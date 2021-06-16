Search for suspect who hit man with cobblestone in head

CNN - Regional

By David Caltabiano

Click here for updates on this story

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for the suspect in a brutal attack in the Bronx that left a man in critical condition.

Video released by the police is disturbing to watch.

It shows the attacker hit 28-year-old Franklin Marte over the head with a cobblestone.

It happened on Wednesday, June 9 at 4:55 a.m. on Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

Police say the suspect stomped on and kicked the victim, before grabbing another cobblestone and hitting him with it.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with severe head injuries in critical condition.

He had to undergo brain surgery due to the injuries he sustained in the attack. He has 59 stitches in his head.

The attacker fled on foot eastbound on East 147 Street.

A woman walking by discovered the victim a short time later and called 911.

Marte’s sister shared a picture of her brother.

He lived in the area where the assault happened.

She says he has sickle cell disease.

Police say the attack was random, and they are trying to determine a motive.

“I really feel sad. I pray to God every day to keep my brother alive, to bring him back how he was,” said Yaniris Marte, the victim’s sister said. “The way I see him is not easy. It’s going to take a long time for him to recover.”

Because of his injuries, Marte hasn’t been able to speak to detectives.

His sister did not recognize the suspect, but police are hoping someone will.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.