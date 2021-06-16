Police: 15-year-old arrested for possessing a loaded high-powered rife

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police officers on patrol arrested a juvenile who allegedly discarded a loaded high-powered rifle. The arrest happened on June 12 in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers received several calls reporting “unruly juveniles” around Venable Street and Mills Street. While patrolling, officers saw several people running from a nearby parking lot. Moments later, officers reportedly heard gunfire coming from the area.

“Officers began investigating the origin of the shooting and eventually located a male suspect, who fled from them on foot. After searching the area for the male, he was eventually located along with a black backpack that he discarded during the pursuit”, according to a police spokesperson.

An alert officer recovered the backpack, which allegedly had an AR-15 style rifle with a loaded 60 round magazine.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Atlanta police released a statement praising the officers for arresting the juvenile and recovering the weapon.

“The Atlanta Police Department would like to thank the officers of Zone 5 and the APEX Unit for their efforts towards maintaining the safety of the citizens of Atlanta. This arrest likely kept others out of harm’s way. While the number of firearms recovered from the hands of those who should not have them is concerning to us, The Atlanta Police Department is dedicated to getting these weapons off the streets and out of the hands of criminals and reducing crime. If you see something, say something. Call 911 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta to report tips/crimes anonymously. Together we can work to make and keep Atlanta safe.”

