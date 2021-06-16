Peace group plans soccer field build in Georgia with refugee children

CNN - Regional

By Gwinnett Daily Post Staff

CLARKSTON, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — HWPL, a peace NGO registered with the United Nations, will partner with F.R.E.E. (Friends of Refugees providing Education and Empowerment), a nonprofit organization serving the Refugee Community of Clarkston, to build a soccer field.

HWPL Atlanta’s Peace Education Team will dedicate a whole Saturday to teach cooperation and harmonious coexistence to refugee children and build a soccer field in a refugee community to create a sense of value, role and influence in the future leaders of the community.

The children at F.R.E.E. have come from different countries as refugees, escaping violence and wars since young ages. Escaping to a new land to experience a better life of peace and healing from the past is full of difficulties and new challenges. Despite the different backgrounds, the children are all coming as one to help one another and overcome together. To plant the mindset and motivation, as Mother Teresa said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

Peace education members will help the children to realize their impact in the community through building the soccer field from scratch, creating something that other children can also use and play on.

Prior to building the soccer field, the children will have a short education on the topic of “My value, my influence, and my duty,” using everyday life examples of how they can impact even their closest friends. In order to cease wars and pass on a world of peace to the future generations, HWPL Peace Education teaches thoughts of the new era of peace that can be put into practice.

To create a true world of peace, the lessons are not just about discussing the things of the past but realizing the answer to achieve peace, even in the midst of uncertain times.

For the main activity of building the soccer field, approximately 30 refugee children will be divided into two teams and will be taught how to create together. Only after each team completes their duty, they are able to play in the soccer field to learn the value of both teams being present, to be able to accomplish the soccer field quickly and on time.

HWPL Peace Education Team teaches the mindset of peace through a curriculum of 12 lessons, and has signed MOUs (memoranda of understanding) with 214 places in 36 countries since 2019. Going beyond national borders, races, religions and ideologies, HWPL is working together with local communities to become one and live together in a world of harmony and peace.

