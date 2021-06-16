Parents demand answers after school bus accident
By KPTV Staff
WASHOUGAL, Washington (KPTV) — Parents are demanding to know why they weren’t told about a school bus accident in Washougal on Monday afternoon as soon as it happened.
In a letter to families, Gause Elementary School says a substitute bus driver scraped a pole while leaving the parking lot. They say the driver and transportation manager did a visual check, determined the bus was safe, and the driver continued on the usual route, just a few minutes late.
In the letter the school says they have heard from some families that students got off at the wrong stop and they say that can happen with a substitute driver who isn’t familiar with the routes. Parents say their kids complained of a gas smell after the accident and they want to know why the district didn’t reach out to them right away.
The Washougal School District says it’s investigating. They’ve also taken the bus out of service for the remainder of the school year.
My bigger issue, and always has been, is that only 8 states require school buses to have seat belts.
Listen to THESE morons in Pennsylvania: “In 2018, there were 31,381 registered school buses in Pennsylvania, according to the state department of transportation. In the 2017/18 school year, more than 1.52 million students a day took the school bus. But, of the more than 1,600 crashes involving school buses from 2014 to 2018, only 19 resulted in death, according to PennDOT.”
19 CRASHES resulted in deaths. But how many died in each? The word ‘only’ is really troubling. AND, they are measuring ‘deaths’. How about fricking INJURIES! Hundreds? Thousands? What MORON would not require seat belts. Stories of school type buses in accidents and lots of people and teams dying are literally ubiquitous.