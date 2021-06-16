‘Paisley and her daddy are the best of friends,’ Father gives kidney to save his daughter

CNN - Regional

By Iyani Hughes

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — This year, Father’s Day will have an extra special meaning for 4-year-old Paisley and her dad, Mitch.

Paisley was born with Bilateral Multicystic Dysplastic Kidney (MCDK), a congenital condition where the healthy tissue of both kidneys is replaced by cysts, which caused her to go into renal failure at birth.

At just three days old, Paisley began peritoneal dialysis to filter pollutants from her blood, and her family received the difficult news that a kidney transplant would be her best option for survival.

After undergoing dialysis for four years, Paisley received a second chance at life when Mitch’s, kidney was declared a near-perfect match for donation.

On May 21, the pediatric-trained kidney transplant team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta performed Paisley’s life-saving transplant.

“Paisley and her daddy are the best of friends,” said Kaylee, Paisley’s mom. “Paisley is a true example of a ‘daddy’s girl.’ Mitch says that God’s purpose for him on this earth was to be his baby girl’s perfect match, and our family could not be more proud. Mitch and Paisley are our heroes.”

Paisley has since been discharged from Children’s and is enjoying her new life dialysis-free.

