Family of co-pilot killed in B-17 crash files suit against plane’s owner

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The family of a co-pilot involved in a deadly WWII aircraft crash is suing the owner of the plane.

According to the family of Michael Foster, Foster was serving as a volunteer co-pilot on the B-17 that crashed at Bradley International Airport on Oct. 2, 2019.

Foster, along with the pilot-in-command and five other people, were killed. Five other passengers were hurt.

According to attorney Andrew Groher from the law firm RisCassi & Davis, the family is suing the tour company behind the flight, Collings Foundation, for gross negligence. The suit was filed at Hartford Superior Court.

“This senseless tragedy and loss of life was directly caused by the Collings Foundation’s complete disregard for the lives of the passengers and crew,” Groher said. “This plane should never have been allowed off the ground on the day of this crash.”

Groher cited a recent Federal Aviation Administration report that found the pilot-in-command failed to properly maintain the plane, ignored preflight signs, and failed to inform the plane’s crew and passengers of safety precautions. The report also said a flight emergency was never declared when trouble developed.

Channel 3 is reaching out to the Collings Foundation for a response.

