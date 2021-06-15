UNLV’s award-winning solar home on display in downtown Las Vegas

CNN - Regional

By Kristen Desilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — UNLV’s award-winning solar home is now on display in downtown Las Vegas.

UNLV took third place in building solar-powered homes at the International Solar Decathlon homebuilding contest.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Dr. Nancy Uscher, dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts, and Dr. Rama Venkat, dean of Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering, cut the ribbon at the Mojave Bloom solar home on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Energy oversees the competition, which challenges colligate teams from around the world to design and build a full-size solar powered house. Adding to the difficulty, students must combine market potential and design with smart energy production and efficiency.

Dr. Uscher spoke to FOX5 about the accomplishment.

“This is one of the most important and moving projects that I’ve ever been connected with because it entailed our students working together to really create knowledge that will further the goals of society, world society, global society,” she said.

The team took first place in the operations and presentation categories.

The solar home, named Mojave Bloom, is located at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in the 1000 block of South Casino Center Boulevard.

