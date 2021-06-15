SPCA of Texas rescues 12 Dogs left without food, water for 5 days

CNN - Regional

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — Found in a small, filthy mobile home filled with feces, urine and other debris, 12 dogs who didn’t have access to food and water for days are now safe.

The SPCA of Texas removed them from a trailer on a property in Van Zandt County, Texas. The organization measured the ammonia level inside of the trailer to be 215 parts per million (ppm). For a point of reference, short term exposure to any ammonia level over 20 ppm or long term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems in humans.

Not surprisingly, the dogs are suffering from various health concerns, including hair loss, flea infestation, extremely long nails, and several appeared to be emaciated with their hips and spines visible.

The animals’ owner was arrested on June 6, 2021, and did not make arrangements for the care of the animals. On Friday, June 11, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the animals and immediately notified the SPCA.

SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigators visited the property on Saturday, June 12 and provided the animals with food and water. The SPCA of Texas made arrangements for a neighbor to assist the following day and gathered the necessary resources needed to remove all of the animals. On June 14, investigators visited the animal owner in jail and he agreed to immediately sign custody of the animals over to the SPCA of Texas.

The dogs were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be examined by medical staff and cared for until they are ready for adoption or placement on a case by case basis.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.

