Sheriff: Driver arrested after fleeing crash on highway; 3 people injured

By KPTV Staff

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A man was arrested after deputies say he fled an early morning crash that injured three people near Hillsboro.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. on eastbound Highway 26 near Exit 61 for Northeast Brookwood Parkway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle rolled onto the median and another ended up off the roadway in a field.

One of the drivers took off after the crash. The sheriff’s office said deputies, along with a K-9, conducted a search and located the suspect. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Two passengers in the suspect’s vehicle were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. The sheriff’s office said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

