Republican lawmaker calls on Gov. Evers to activate National Guard to restore safety in Milwaukee

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Republican lawmaker is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to help “restore safety” in the City of Milwaukee after a string of multiple shootings over the weekend.

Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin) weighed in on the ongoing gun violence in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 15 after a violent weekend left 11 injured and three dead in 13 confirmed shootings.

In a statement, Sanfellippo called on Gov. Evers to active the Wisconsin National Guard to help “restore safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods.”

“Providing public safety is one of the fundamental responsibilities of government,” Sanfelippo said. “The local elected officials in Milwaukee are failing to live up to this obligation which is why I am calling on Governor Evers to active the WI National Guard to help restore safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods. The vast majority of citizens living in Milwaukee are peace-loving, law-abiding citizens who deserve better than to live and work in a warzone-like setting.”

Sanfelippo further stated the necessary changes are falling on deaf ears.

“Until we take real action to prioritize the safety of the innocent people in our neighborhoods and begin to address the many fundamental problems in our criminal justice system, we are resigning ourselves and our communities to further never-ending cycles of violence,” Sanfelippo said.

Gov. Evers office did not immediately respond seeking comment.

