Pregnant woman says she’s had no AC for weeks amid near-record heat

By Ashli Lincoln

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Abby Kaston says she’s been living with sweat and sweltering temperatures for weeks.

“It feels like hell,” Katson said.

Kaston, who is four months pregnant, says she and her roommates have been living without a working air conditioner for almost a month. With temperatures climbing into the 90’s, she says the inside of her trailer at the Sycamore Springs Mobile Home Park in House Springs, Mo is unbearable. So much so, that Katson says she was hospitalized two weeks ago for dehydration. Kaston says her unit isn’t the only one without working AC.

“They just say that they have a lot of units out right now and they don’t have enough people to maintenance them,” she said.

If the property name sounds familiar, that’s because News 4 reported on utility concerns there in February when residents went without running water for more than a week. News 4 spoke with an employee at the property’s office. They declined answering our questions. However, they sent our request to a regional manager.

The property is owned by Texas-based Parkland Ventures. The company manages mobile home properties in seven states, including Missouri.

